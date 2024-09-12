1 adult, 1 juvenile arrested after IMPD detective’s vehicle was shot at on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An adult and a juvenile were both arrested after a detective’s vehicle was shot at while trying to gather evidence on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Violent Crimes Unit detectives, along with SWAT officers, were looking to serve a warrant for evidence related to a criminal investigation just after 10 p.m.

Detectives located the suspect driving in the area of East 10th and Rural Streets. Four people wearing masks were in the car, IMPD said.

IMPD says while detectives were conducting surveillance on the car in the 1600 block of North Olney Street, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle and struck the detective’s vehicle. A nearby home was also struck by the gunfire.

Officers apprehended four suspects, including three adults and one juvenile. Four firearms were also located in the suspect’s vehicle.

According to IMPD, one of the adults were arrested on a warrant for an unrelated charge and the juvenile was arrested for dangerous possession of a handgun by a juvenile. The other two suspects were released.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was called to the scene to conduct a separate and independent investigation.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

