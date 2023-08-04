1 adult, 1 teen arrested for alleged robbery on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, including a 14-year-old, have been arrested for a robbery on the south side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of East Perry Street on reports of a robbery just after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim who said he had been robbed by a few people. He told police he believed they were in the Garfield Park area.

When officers arrived at Garfield Park, they located two people who fit the victim’s description.

According to IMPD, officers attempted to give verbal commands and approached the suspects. They both took off running. IMPD officers chased them to an alley nearby.

At that point, police say one of the suspects, described as a 14-year-old, surrendered to officers. The second suspect continued running.

Officers heard a gunshot during the chase. However, they say it was unclear whether the shot was at them or near them, so they called in a K-9 Unit, SWAT Team and Drone for further investigation.

Shortly after, police say the second suspect, identified as an adult male, surrendered in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue.

Officers say they located a weapon along the route in which they were running.

A preliminary investigation leads officers to believe the shot was not directed towards them.

IMPD officers do not believe there is any threat to the community.

“Our teens are getting more involved in violence in the city,” IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook said. “As parents, we need to make sure that we become involved in our children’s lives. It’s our job to guide them. It’s our job to make tough decisions for them. Sometimes making that tough decision means not allowing them to go out when they shouldn’t be out.”