1 critically injured, 1 killed in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured, and one was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4200 block of East New York Street on reports of a person shot just before 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims who had been shot. One was reported to be in critical condition and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Unit at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

WATCH | WRTV’s latest headlines