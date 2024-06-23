1 shot, killed in downtown Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to East Washington and Alabama Streets on reports of a person shot just before 11 p.m.

WRTV

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to IMPD, one person of interest has been detained by police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).