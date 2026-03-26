1 dead following shooting on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have confirmed the person injured in a shooting on Wednesday night has died from their injuries in the hospital.

According to IMPD, officers responded to 21st and Rama Pl on the report of a person shot at around 7:50 p.m. At the scene, officers found a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Officials initially reported that the victim is in critical condition. Police later confirmed the victim was pronounced deceased at 8:15 p.m. by doctors at Methodist Hospital.

No other details were released about this incident.

This is an active investigation. WRTV will update when more information becomes available.