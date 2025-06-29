1 critically injured in shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured in a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis on Sunday, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 3515 Southeastern Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

IMPD said a person of interest has been detained in connection with the shooting.