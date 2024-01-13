Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

1 critically injured, multiple others detained following shooting on city's north side

Autumn
WRTV
Autumn
Posted at 8:04 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 20:21:43-05

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after being shot near Castleton in Indianapolis on Friday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 8900 block of Autumn Woods Drive on reports of a person shot just after 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

According to IMPD, several people have been detained in connection to the shooting. Their involvement is unclear at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!