1 critically injured, multiple others detained following shooting on city's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after being shot near Castleton in Indianapolis on Friday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 8900 block of Autumn Woods Drive on reports of a person shot just after 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

According to IMPD, several people have been detained in connection to the shooting. Their involvement is unclear at this time.