IMPD: 1 dead, 1 critical after driver flees traffic stop on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died and another person is in critical condition after police say a suspected drunk driver fled a traffic stop on Indy's near east side early Friday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and officer attempted to pull over what was believed to be an intoxicated driver around 12:30 a.m.

The driver was traveling westbound on East Washington Street.

Police said the driver did not stop, which led to a short chase.

According to IMPD, the officer lost sight of the driver but quickly found a crash involving the same vehicle.

The front seat passenger, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, who was also an adult male, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation. Police did not provide any additional information.

This is a developing story.