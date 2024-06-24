2 dead after early morning shooting on near northside of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of early morning shootings left two men dead on Monday.

According to IMPD, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to shots fired call in the 700 block of West 32nd Street.

There they found one man dead at the scene.

Shortly after that, another man was found shot in the 3100 block of N. Capitol Avenue — just a few blocks from the first shooting call. That man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

He later died.

IMPD is investigating both shootings and the possibility of their connection.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppres at 317-262-TIPS.

