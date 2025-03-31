1 dead, 1 critical in double shooting on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a double shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Sunday evening, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of person shot in the 10000 block of E. 42nd St.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims with gunshot injuries. Police said one of the victims was pronounced deceased and the second victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.

Police have not released any further details.