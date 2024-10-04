1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 2900 block of North Mitthoefer Road on reports of a person shot just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot injuries. One was reported to be in critical condition and the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

