1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Monday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue near East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased, while a second was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released. Information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

