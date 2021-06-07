Watch
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on northeast side of Indianapolis

WRTV photo/Paul Chiodo
Police investigated a shooting that left one person dead and another critically wounded in the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 11:57:23-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Monday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue near East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased, while a second was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released. Information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

