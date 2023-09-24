1 dead, 1 in critical condition after south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died, and another is in critical condition following a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 2500 block of Maywood Road on a report of shots fired at 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot injuries. One victim was reported to be in critical condition, and one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.