1 dead, 1 in critical condition following multiple east side shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition and one person has died after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis.

Two separate shootings happened within minutes of each other on Thursday night.

Ridgeview Drive

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 1200 block of Ridgeview Drive on reports of a person shot around 10:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

Pasadena Street

IMPD officers responded to the 2400 block of North Pasadena Street on reports of a person shot at around 10:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is currently unknown if the two shootings were related.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.