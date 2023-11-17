Watch Now
2 teenagers shot, 1 dead on east side of Indianapolis

Posted at 7:47 PM, Nov 16, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — One teenager is dead, and another has been wounded following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3100 block of North Emerson Avenue on reports of a person shot at around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot injuries. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim is reported to be in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital.

