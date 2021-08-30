1 dead, 1 injured in double-shooting near East 38th and Mitthoeffer in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday night on the city's northeast side, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a double-shooting just after 9:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive near East 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road.

Police found two male victims at the scene and medics transported one to the hospital in critical condition and the second in stable condition, IMPD public information officer Samone Burris said in a news release.

The person in critical condition died was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. His name and age have not been released.

Information has not been released about a possible suspect and what might have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or James.Hurt@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.