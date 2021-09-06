1 dead, 1 injured in downtown double shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after two people were shot, one killed, in downtown Indianapolis Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred between E. Washington St. and N. Davidson St. When officers arrived at the location, they located two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Photo provided/Andrew Smith WRTV

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim has been taken to an area hospital. The I-65 southbound and I-70 westbound ramp from Washington St. is closed at this time until further notice.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.