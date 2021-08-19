1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at an empty lot on Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and another is recovering in the hospital on Thursday morning following a shooting in an empty lot on Michigan Road on the city's northwest side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to an empty lot between a Shell gas station and KFC, located in the 7200 block of Michigan Road, on reports of shots fired.

The victims were not located at the scene, but several bullet casings were found, according to IMPD officers at the scene.

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler

Later, two men police believe to be the shooting victims, in this case, entered a local hospital.

One of the two shooting victims was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other shooting victim was reportedly in stable condition.

The victim's identity has yet to be released at this time.