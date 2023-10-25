19-year-old dead following shooting involving police in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A 19-year-old has died following a shooting involving deputies from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 4000 block of E. Elm Street on reports of a possible overdose at 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, deputies were informed by the family that the suspect, identified as Brayden Barnhouse, of Muncie, had left the home and was within walking distance.

Deputies located Barnhouse walking near the intersection of Main Street and First Street in New Pittsburg.

According to Indiana State Police, once police made contact with Barnhouse, he reportedly produced a Glock 17, 9mm handgun and fired at deputies.

Indiana State Police

Two deputies fired back, striking Barnhouse at least once. He was pronounced deceased by the Randolph County Coroner.

The Randolph County Deputies involved were Sergeant Jeffrey Miller, a twelve-year veteran, and Deputy Kevin Kouns, a two-year veteran with the department. One deputy sustained a superficial wound during the encounter and was treated and released at the scene.

Per normal department policy, both deputies will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.