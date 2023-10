INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died, and a woman is wounded after being shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Station Street just before 3:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located the two victims suffering from gunshot injuries. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No additional information on the victims or the events leading up to the incident has been provided.