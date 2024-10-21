1 dead, 10 injured at high school party in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE — One person is dead and ten others are injured after a shooting at a high school Halloween party in Fort Wayne Sunday night.

According to police, the party was at a home on Manistee Drive.

A neighbor told affiliate station WPTA, that they heard seven to eight gunshots.

"It was just an awful sound, and I said I can't sit in here I've got to go outside because they're screaming for help out there," Tim Miller told WPTA.

Miller said he and his girlfriend helped students running away from the scene, giving them blankets and helping them find rides home.

"The first concern was these kids... I was scared... I knew they were really scared," Miller told WPTA. "I feel bad for anybody whose parents are getting bad calls this morning or showing up at a hospital."

Police are still searching for potential suspects.