1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at short-term rental property on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting at a short-term rental property on Indy's north side early Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 3:30 a.m, officers were dispatched to 2600 Carrolton Ave on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male inside the residence with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and is expected to survive.

Police said they observed a male armed with a firearm attempt to run inside the residence and detained him.

Minutes later, officers were called to the area of N. College Ave. and Fall Creek Pkwy on a report of a person shot.

There, police said they located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police believe the individual to be connected to the incident on Carrollton Ave.

Officers then located a third male, who they say is unclear if adult or juvenile, with gunshot injuries in the yard between two houses in the 2600 block of N Carrollton Ave. That individual was determined to be deceased.

During an initial investigation, detectives learned there was a gathering taking place before the incident at a house believed to be a short-term rental.

WATCH | IMPD cracks down on short-term rental parties

The circumstances of the shooting are actively being investigated.

Detectives spoke with multiple witnesses and are hopeful residents in the area may have video surveillance footage to share.

It is unclear if the male who was detained was involved in the shooting. Police said his arrested stems from resisting law enforcement, intimidation, and battery on a law enforcement officer.