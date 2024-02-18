5 shot, 1 dead in overnight shootings on Indy's west and northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and four others are injured after overnight shootings on the west and northwest sides of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were first called to 5000 W 71st St. on the west side for a report of shots fired around 1 a.m.

WRTV

Officers located two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victims were reported to be awake and breathing.

Shortly after, around 1:30 a.m. on the west side, officers were called to 7500 Rockville Rd. on a report of a person shot.

WRTV

Police arrived and found three gunshot victims.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims were transported to the hospital and said to be in stable condition.

IMPD detectives are investigating both incidents.

Check back for updates.