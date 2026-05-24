1 dead, 2 others inured after downtown Indy shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A man who was found shot on a sidewalk in downtown Indianapolis early Sunday morning did not survive, police said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers working in the area of 100 S. Meridian St. heard gunshots and found a man bleeding on a sidewalk. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but died shortly after arrival.

IMPD officers found two more victims, a man and a woman, nearby. They were in stable condition when transported to a hospital.

Several people were detained at the scene, but investigators did not say if any of them were suspects.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.

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