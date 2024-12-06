1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Lafayette laundromat

LAFAYETTE — One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a laundromat in Lafayette Thursday night.

Lafayette Police Department said they responded to the shooting at Lafayette Laundry, located at 3100 South Street, around 7:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located four people with gunshot wounds.

Lafayette police said they found one deceased male, one male in critical condition, one male in stable condition and one female in stable condition.

Investigators believed the shooter is among the wounded.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, and all involved parties are believed to be accounted for.

The incident remains under active investigation.