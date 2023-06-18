1 dead, 4 injured in overnight shootings on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died and three were injured in four overnight shootings on the west side of Indianapolis.

Meganwood Court

On Saturday, shortly after 11 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Meganwood Court on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male laying outside the back door of a house suffering from a gunshot injury.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Wayne Township medics.

According to IMPD, there were multiple people inside the home when the shooting happened. None of the other residents were injured.

The victim did not live in the home.

IMPD says the person responsible for the shooting was identified and was not arrested.

This case is not considered a criminal homicide at this time.

Brook Pointe Drive

IMPD officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 1400 block of Brook Pointe Drive at 12:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

Police believe the incident occurred elsewhere. The crime scene has not yet been located.

Arcadia Street

IMPD officers responded to the 4400 block of Arcadia Street on reports of a person shot at 12:48 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The individual was reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, the person responsible for the shooting was identified and is cooperating with detectives.

West 10 Street and Indiana Avenue

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at West 10th Street and Indiana Avenue at 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be “awake and breathing.” A condition was not given.

According to police, the incident reportedly happened near Lafayette Road and North Tibbs Avenue.

