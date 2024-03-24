1 dead, 5 injured, including IMPD officer after shooting outside east side bar

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and five others are injured, including an IMPD Officer, after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. two IMPD officers in full uniform were working off-duty employment at 1111 bar & grill located at 9449 E. Washington St. when there was a disturbance in the parking lot.

Police said at some point, gunfire was exchanged between the two officers and at least one suspect resulting in one officers being shot. The injured officers was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to IMPD, they found a total of four civilians were shot at the scene, including:



42 male

45 male

33 female

45 male

The victims were said to be transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, police said an additional adult male victim arrived to the hospital. The male did not survive. Detectives believe he was shot at the scene.

Police are still working to learn how all the individuals sustained their injuries.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Multiple officers had body cameras which were activated during the incident.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation. IMPD Internal Affairs is conducting a separate administrative investigation. The officers who fired their firearms have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.

