1 dead after being found shot in vehicle on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway for IMPD detectives after a man was found fatally shot inside a car on the city's near east side Thursday morning.

According to police, officers got a call to the 500 block of N. Dearborn Street on June 22 for a report of a person shot.

There they found a man dead from gunshot wounds inside a parked car in an alley off Dearborn Street.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.