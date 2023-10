INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found fatally shot on the city's northwest side.

According to IMPD, just after midnight, officers were called to the 3000 block of W. 39th Street on a reported person shot. There they found a male dead from gunshot wounds.

It is currently unknown if the male was an adult or teenager.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD Homicide at 317-327-3475 or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.