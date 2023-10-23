Watch Now
1 dead after shooting in southeast side neighborhood

Posted at 8:27 AM, Oct 23, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting originally believed to be self-inflicted on the city's southeast side is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 5900 block of Riva Ridge Drive for a person shot call just after 6 a.m. This is just north of the Arlington Avenue and Thompson Road intersection.

After initially being reported as a self-inflicted shooting by IMPD, further investigation led the department to believe it was a homicide.

A person has been detained in connection with the shooting and there is not an active threat to the public, according to IMPD.

