1 dead after shooting near East 38th Street and North Post Road

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Thursday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court near East 38th Street and North Post Road, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found one person dead at the scene when they arrived. The victim's name has not been released.

Information about what might have led to the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this investigation are asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.