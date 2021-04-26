1 dead after shooting on Brouse Avenue on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Monday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Brouse Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue, around 11 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. IMPD reported shortly after 2 p.m. that the man, who has not been identified, died from his injuries.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.



