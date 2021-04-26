1 dead after shooting on East 34th Street on northeast side

Editor's note: The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department provided a new address where this shooting occurred Monday morning. This story has been updated.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting Monday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2300 block of East 34th Street around 10:45 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. IMPD reported shortly after 2 p.m. that the man, who has not been identified, died from his injuries.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.