1 dead after shooting on Holloway Avenue on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting early Friday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 2:48 a.m. to the 1800 block of Holloway Avenue. Police found 33-year-old Lawrence Williams lying in the street unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced Williams dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they heard an argument before shots were fired, according to IMPD Public Affairs Officer Genae Cook. Police have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the IMPD Homicide Office a 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.