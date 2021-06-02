1 dead after shooting on South Keystone Avenue on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning on the south side of Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Keystone Avenue near East Murry Street and Interstate 65. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. The victim's name and age have not been released.

IMPD closed South Keystone Avenue near the scene in both directions during the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This story will be updated.