1 dead following double shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a double shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Tuesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of Ralston Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims with gunshot injuries. One of the victims was pronounced deceased, police said. The other victim is in stable condition.

Based on preliminary information, police believe the incident stemmed from a disturbance between family members inside of a residence. Police said they are not searching for anyone else involved.

One person was detained but is not considered a suspect, police said. They are currently cooperating with officers.