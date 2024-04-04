Watch Now
1 dead following shooting on Indy’s near east side

Posted at 8:12 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 20:59:30-04

INDIANAPOLIS —  One person is dead after being shot on the near east side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of East New York Street on reports of a person shot just after 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

New York & Arsenal scene

Anyone with information is asked to contact 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

