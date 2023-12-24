1 dead following shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of Lansdowne Road on reports of a person shot at 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

IMPD detained a person of interest, who has been released for further investigation.

According to police, preliminary investigations show a family dispute took place before the shooting occurred.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will identify the man once his family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective TyAnn Lambert at 317-327-3475 or by email at TyAm.Lambert@indy.gov, or submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).