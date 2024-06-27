1 dead following south side shooting near Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis.
According to IMPD, officers were called to the 2200 block of S. Meridian Street for a report of a person shot. This is near the intersection of Meridian and Raymond streets.
Officers located a person and that person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A person was taken into custody at the scene, according to police. This was an isolated incident between people who knew each other.
