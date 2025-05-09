1 dead following stabbing on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead following a stabbing on the west side of Indianapolis late Thursday night, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Waterfront Parkway W. Drive after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim with injuries consistent with trauma.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

IMPD Homicide detectives are now investigating the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Det. Carl Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or via email at Carl.Clarkii@indy.gov.