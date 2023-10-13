IMPD investigating after man found dead inside car on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway on the city's east side after a person was found dead inside a car Friday morning.

IMPD says officers responded to the 1400 block of Gladstone Avenue on a report of a vehicle theft in progress. Later, they learned of a person dead inside the vehicle.

After initially reporting the man had been shot, IMPD says the injuries are unknown.

According to an IMPD spokesperson, the owner of the vehicle saw the man sitting in their vehicle unresponsive and called 911.

Expect a heavy police presence in the area throughout much of the morning.