1 dead in northeast Indianapolis shooting; 1 detained

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Sunday, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departmen,t officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 6100 block of Dickson Road just before 6 p.m.. When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victim was initially transported to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries, IMPD confirmed.

Police have detained one person in connection with the incident. However, IMPD said the person's involvement, if any, will be determined by detectives as the investigation continues.

No additional information has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.