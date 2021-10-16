1 dead in northeast side double shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after two people were shot, one killed, on the city's northeast side late Friday night.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3900 block of Breen Drive. When they arrived, two victims were located with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced deceased, but a condition on the second victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.