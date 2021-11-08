1 dead in shooting at housing complex near East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting early Monday at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot around 1 a.m. in the 5200 block of Butler Terrace near East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue.

Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers had been called to the same housing complex about 30 minutes earlier for a shots fired call, but nothing was discovered, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

WRTV photographer Jonathon Christians contributed to this report.