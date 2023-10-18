Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

1 dead in shooting just north of state fairgrounds

thumbnail_IMG_3255.jpg
WRTV
thumbnail_IMG_3255.jpg
Posted at 7:23 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 07:23:30-04

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early morning shooting on the city's north side.

Just before 5 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4400 block of Primrose Avenue. This address back up to the Indiana School for the Deaf — just north of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

At the location, an adult male was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain under investigation, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Ronald Sayles at 317-327-3475 or by email at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov. You can also provide anonymous tips at 317-262-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW