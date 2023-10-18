1 dead in shooting just north of state fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early morning shooting on the city's north side.

Just before 5 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4400 block of Primrose Avenue. This address back up to the Indiana School for the Deaf — just north of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

At the location, an adult male was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting remain under investigation, according to IMPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Ronald Sayles at 317-327-3475 or by email at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov. You can also provide anonymous tips at 317-262-TIPS.