1 dead in shooting on Indy's east side

Photo provided/Eldon Wheeler WRTV
Posted at 1:31 AM, Jul 21, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city's east side early Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 6200 block of Nimitz Drive. When they arrived, they found the victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was initially listed in critical condition, but later died from there injuries.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more details become available.

