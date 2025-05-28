1 dead in shooting on Indy's east side; Police searching for footage of suspect vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of South Gladstone Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with gunshot injuries. Police said it is currently unknown whether the individual was a juvenile or an adult.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but was unfortunately pronounced deceased around an hour later.

Police said there were two potential witnesses on the scene. One of the witnesses told police a car was seen leaving northbound after the shooting.

Officers will be going door-to-door looking for any doorbell camera footage that may have captured the vehicle.

Preliminary information led detectives to believe that the incident began as a disturbance over a weapon.