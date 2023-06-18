1 dead in targeted shooting on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being shot on the west side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Northwest District officers responded to the 2000 block of Lohr Drive on a report of a person shot at 9:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a male inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot injury.

Police do not currently know if the victim was an adult or juvenile. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to detectives, this was a targeted incident.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim was in the vehicle at Lohr Drive and Lohr Way when he was shot. He drove a short distance before the vehicle struck a mailbox and another vehicle in a driveway.

Detectives are asking neighbors to look at their doorbell cameras on their homes between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. for any vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.