1 dead in west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city's west side Monday evening.

IMPD were called around 8:15 p.m. to the 5800 block of Suburban Drive on a person shot in a car. When they arrived, they found the victim, a male, on the driver's side, with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since died from his injuries.

Police believe this could be a domestic incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.