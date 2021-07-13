Watch
1 dead in west side shooting

Photo provided/Jake Weller WRTV
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 21:40:40-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a person was shot and killed on the city's west side Monday evening.

IMPD were called around 8:15 p.m. to the 5800 block of Suburban Drive on a person shot in a car. When they arrived, they found the victim, a male, on the driver's side, with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since died from his injuries.

Police believe this could be a domestic incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.

