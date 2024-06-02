1 dead, man arrested following northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were working in the 6500 block of Allisonville Road when they heard gunfire ring out in the area.

Soon after, dispatch received calls reporting shots fired in the 6300 block of Brookline Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located a person who said she knew someone who had been shot but the victim’s whereabouts where unknown.

Police searched the area and located a man suffering from a gunshot injury in a wooded area behind an apartment building.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Shortly after, IMPD responded to Community North Hospital on reports of a walk-in person shot.

The 25-year-old victim was suffering from a gunshot injury and was determined to be involved in the shooting on Brookline Drive. He was arrested for his role in the incident.

IMPD located multiple firearms during the investigation of this shooting.

The name of the deceased will be released once his family has been notified.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).